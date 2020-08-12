MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto family says their homeowner’s insurance is dropping their coverage over a city tree, so they called Kurtis.

The insurance company doesn’t like the branches hanging over the roof. When we called the city, they went out and inspected the property.

The city said the trees are pruned properly, and if the insurance company needs them pruned further, they can apply for a permit to trim it themselves.

READ: Family Of Five Goes Four Months Without Working Refrigerator During Pandemic

“This just isn’t fair, and I don’t understand,” said Corrine Sawyer.

“They’re city trees. These are their trees” said her sister, Shelley Farmer.

The city of Modesto said it has 81,000 trees to maintain and a limited budget, admitting on average, each tree gets pruned once every 11 years. But if the city learns of a safety hazard, they said they’ll usually prune within a day or so.

The city has agreed to talk with the family’s insurance company and explain the trees are not a hazard. We’ll see how the insurance company responds.

The city issued the following statement: