STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left a 50-year-old man dead in Stockton last week.

The shooting originally happened on last Tuesday along the 8100 block of Palisades Drive.

Stockton police say officers responded to the scene and found the shooting victim. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died several days later.

Investigators were able to identify 33-year-old Anthony Stuart as the suspect.

On Monday, with the help of the US Marshals and the AB109 task forces, officers stopped Stuart near Airport Way and Highway 120 in Manteca and arrested him.

Stuart has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing homicide charges.

The name of the victim has not been released at this point.