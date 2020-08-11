ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A Rocklin sports academy is adapting to families’ needs by adding child care and distance learning support to its program.

When you talk to the kids, YBA has it all. The Youth Basketball Association in Rocklin was a sports academy before the pandemic, but it has since seen a need and changed its game plan.

“Kids can do their school work in the morning in our sports facility and then later on in the afternoon doing sports specific,” Ken Gee, CEO of YBA Rocklin, said.

Parents needing child care can also lean on the academy for distance learning support.

“We have some of our parents who are volunteers that are college instructors, so they’re here to supervise and help,” Gee said.

There’s help with athletics too. Top-notch coaches including former WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Ruthie Bolton Holyfield are leading kids on the court.

“Under the current circumstances, being able to come out here and release some energy and get some exercise is great,” Bolton Holyfield said.

YBA is offering basketball drills and skills with some of the best not just to improve students’ game, but also their mental health.

“With the cards that you’ve been dealt you’ve just gotta try and be positive,” Bolton Holyfield said.

In addition to basketball, batting cages have been added to the facility. Trevor Abrams, a former minor leaguer on the San Francisco Giants, is also there to help.

“In baseball, we’re allowed to work with guys, throw them ground balls, hit off the tee, we can work from kind of a distance,” Abrams said.

Masks required in the facility and new protocols in place.

“We’re just making sure we’re providing a safe environment for the kids,” Gee said.

“We’re able to get everything we can done indoors. It’s not perfect, for the circumstance, but it will definitely get the job done,” Abrams said.

This new platform was designed specifically to make adapting to all the changes a little easier.

“It’s a great space to give them an opportunity to try and feel somewhat normal,” Bolton Holyfield said.

You can learn more about the program on their website, www.ybadawgs.com.