NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two families have been displaced after a fire at a North Highlands apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Firefighters first responded to the scene along Walerga Road a little before 6 a.m. and found one unit of a four-plex heavily involved.

Fire at an apartment complex on Walerga Rd. multiple units responding. Courtesy Santos Vela No fatalities. 2 families displaced — Rachel Wulff August 11, 2020

The fire was knocked down. No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear how many other units may have been damaged, but at least two families have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.