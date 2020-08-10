FOLSOM (CBS13) — The Folsom Pro Rodeo’s 60th-anniversary celebration is being postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced the delay on Monday, noting that the precautionary measures against COVID-19 made holding the event impossible.

“It is clear that throughout 2020 there will be cautionary measures in place regarding public gatherings,” said Joe Gagliardi, CEO of the Greater Folsom Partnership, in a statement.

The event would have been held on Labor Day weekend.

Now, the celebration will be pushed to July 2-4, 2021.