STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man is under arrest and facing false imprisonment charges after a standoff with SWAT and crisis negotiators on Sunday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 1000 block of Rosemarie Lane just after noon to investigate a reported disturbance. At the scene, officers got in contact with a woman who was distressed.

Both a SWAT team and crisis negotiators also soon responded.

Police say, after a lengthy negotiation, the woman and her newborn were able to leave the home safely. The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Martinez, was also arrested.

Martinez is now facing charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence and child abuse.