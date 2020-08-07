NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A motorcyclist who led a deputy on a high-speed chase in the North Auburn area has been arrested.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy spotted a motorcyclist speeding on Highway 49. Getting behind the rider, the deputy clocked the motorcyclist at about 80-90 mph.

Once the deputy turned on his lights to try and pull the rider over, however, the motorcyclist allegedly hit the gas and reached speeds up to 120 mph.

At some points during the chase, which was all caught on the deputy’s dash cam, the motorcyclist served between lanes and around vehicles. The motorcyclist also ran through stoplights and stop signs, the deputy says.

Eventually, the chase ended when the motorcyclist hit the dead end of Sharon Way. He surrendered to the deputy without further incident.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 51-year-old Santa Clara resident Vincent Soliz, who was driving with a suspended drivers’ license. He was also out on probation, deputies say.

Solid has been booked into jail and is facing charges of felony reckless evading of a peace officer. He’s being held on $150,000 bail.

Watch a portion of the chase as captured on the deputy’s dashcam above.