DAVIS (CBS13) — A home in a Davis neighborhood right next to the university campus was damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 4 a.m. in the College Park area.

It appears to have started in the attic of the home.

A pair of siblings who were in the home got out safely. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the flames did cause some major damage. Most of the rest of the home was largely spared, though.

Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.