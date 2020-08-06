ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Keeping families and businesses engaged has become the mission of the Roseville City School District Foundation during the pandemic.

Out of that mission, the foundation created the “Digital Days,” series on Youtube.

“Students can log in and interact and they learn a little nugget of knowledge,” Renee Perez, Vice President of the foundation, said. “Before COVID we had two huge events that would bring the business community and school community together. We had Run for Roseville Schools and the Comfort Food Cookoff.”

But now, the foundation is offering a wide variety of activities from making pizzas to science experiments and workouts while giving businesses exposure and families something to do.

Keeping everyone connected meant businesses getting creative, and it’s working. In some cases, they’re able to showcase more online than in person.

Mad Science, which is known for elaborate school presentations and parties, is now doing experiments online. They’re also now able to do experiments that might be too big to transport or not safe to do when kids are around.

The goal of this unique collaboration is to maintain a virtual connection while everyone stays physically apart.

“I hope we provide a little value and something educational that’s still fun for the students,” Perez said.