MODESTO (CBS13) — A two-alarm fire has damaged the clubhouse at the Dryden Park Golf Course in Modesto.

Firefighters responded to the scene a little after midnight Wednesday and found the two-story clubhouse engulfed in flames. A second-alarm was then called.

The fire was soon contained and no injuries were reported, Modesto Fire says.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.

Several other agencies responded to help, including Stanislaus FIU, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire and Ceres Fire.