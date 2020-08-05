SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As many California schools are returning to distance learning, some Sacramento schools are pushing to get back into the classroom.

The Catholic Diocese of Sacramento says it plans to apply for a waiver for elementary school students under the state’s new guidelines. Those rules say that counties on the state’s monitoring list need a waiver to reopen schools.

The waiver is only available for kindergarten through sixth-grade, even in schools that go beyond sixth-grade.

State health officials say the glitch that’s causing underreporting statewide could hamper the waiver process. The Sacramento County Health Department said that glitch will need to be fixed before any waivers are granted.

The Diocese said its schools in El Dorado, Nevada, Shasta, and Tehama counties have started their school years as planned with precautions in place.

In a statement posted to their website, the Executive Director of Schools, Lincoln Snyder, said they have yet to receive an actual application or waiver but are preparing based on the state’s published guidance.