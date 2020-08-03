AUBURN (CBS13) – A man is accused of assaulting a senior and trying to steal her vehicle outside of a grocery store.

Last Monday, a woman, who’s a senior, was sitting in the front passenger’s seat of a car parked at Raley’s in Auburn waiting for her friend when suddenly, 52-year old Dean McCraw of Colfax walked up and allegedly got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and yelled for the woman to get out. McCraw allegedly held a rock to her head and said he had a gun, according to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim then got out of the car and yelled for help. Her friend heard her cries and came out to see what was happening. The friend then reportedly tried to pull McCraw out of the car. McCraw fought back, allegedly hurt the woman, threw a rock at her, and tried to steal her purse.

As bystanders ran over to assist the woman, McCraw ran away. They chased him down and held him until the police arrived.

McCraw was arrested on charges of taking of a motor vehicle by force or fear, robbery, and elder abuse.