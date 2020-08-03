LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The US Forest Service is urging people who travel up into the mountains to be smart about not attracting bears.

The US Forest Service in Lake Tahoe recently received the report of a bear breaking into a vehicle at the Bayview Trailhead. It appears to have broken a back window and got access to food and trash inside the vehicle.

Forest Service personnel remind people to remove any food, trash, and scented items from their vehicles before heading out.