MODESTO (CBS13) – Stanislaus County reservoirs have been restricted to resident access only effective Friday.

Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation said the Woodward and Modesto reservoirs were closed for the health and safety of residents living in the county.

County officials further clarified the decision by stating that the county remains on the state’s monitoring list due to high numbers of coronavirus cases.

Parks and Recreation said camping reservations for those living outside of the county will be honored through Aug. 6. All reservations after that date will be canceled.

These changes will be in effect until further notice, officials said.