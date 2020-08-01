SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – One person was injured after a Sacramento man and his three nephews were involved in a boating accident on Shasta Lake on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said one of the children suffered minor injuries and the other three individuals were OK.

Usman Khalid, 34, reportedly told deputies that he and his three nephews rented the boat from Holiday Harbor Marina for a fun day on the lake.

Authorities said Khalid told them it was his first time operating a boat and he had reached down to pick up his fallen sunglasses when he crashed on the shoreline. Another person reportedly passed by and drove the four back to the marina.

An investigation into the crash remains underway. Any witnesses are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.