CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Downed lines have prompted police to close a stretch of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights.

Around 5:30 a.m., two poles were knocked down along the roadway between Manzanita Avenue and Greenback Lane, causing the wires to lay across the roadway and sidewalk. Police say there is no evidence of a collision.

SMUD says the poles were communication poles holding Comcast lines.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story reported that the downed lines led to a power outage, however SMUD says the two incidents are not related.]