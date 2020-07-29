NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A vote on a proposal that would fine Nevada County businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus rules has been delayed.

Protesters speaking out against the ordinance gathered outside the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday

The board reportedly pulled the proposal from the agenda, citing a need for more public outreach.

Several Nevada County restaurants have continued to offer indoor dining, despite getting citations.

Sergio Martignago, the owner of Sergio’s Caffe in Grass Valley covered up the Nevada County closure notice posted on the front of his restaurant with another flyer reading in part the closure is a “criminal” act.

“From my point of view, that’s an illegal closure sign,” Martignago said.