ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Crews working for pool contractors like Frank Murphy have been working overtime during this pandemic.

“It’s actually been a little crazy. We actually can’t keep up with all of the demand,” Frank Murphy, owner of Dream Pools, said.

The Better Business Bureau said a market research group in New York is seeing pool purchases nationwide surge 161% over last summer.

“Seems like they’re spending a lot of time at home and they’re really looking for activities or something to do at home,” Murphy said. “They’re getting bored and need a pool.”

John Acord and his family planned on getting a pool before the pandemic and say it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s just really difficult with kids right now. There’s really limited places for them to go,” Acord said. “For the kids, they’re counting the days. They keep asking when is the pool going to be done.”

While the demand is high for businesses like Murphy’s, supplying that desire has been a challenge. Murphy said cement is like liquid gold right now.

“Manufacturers, they stopped production. So the materials and the equipment is not here for us to get. So we have to wait a little longer. We can only do so much,” Murphy said. “There’s only so much work can do; so many pools we can build.”

Some people are eagerly waiting for their pool filled and make their own splash during the pandemic.

“I think it’ll be a race to see what kid jumps in the pool first,” Acord said.

Like many of us, the owner of Dream Pools says another pandemic adjustment he’s had to make is not having as many face-to-face interactions with clients and suppliers.

He told CBS13 it’s difficult trying to be socially distant in a very hands-on industry.