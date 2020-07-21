Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Sac Love Notes
Emily Penrod from the Sacramento Downtown Partnership introduced us to Sac Love Notes!
2 hours ago
Hollywood Headlines - July 21st
A new Bruce Willis movie, a Marie Curie biopic and Beyonce's new visual album highlight today's Hollywood Headlines.
3 hours ago
Show and Tell - July 21st
Cody shows us a fabulous underground mansion in Las Vegas in today's Show and Tell.
3 hours ago
Question of the Day
Tina wants to know, when you don’t know what to talk about, how do you start a conversation?
1 day ago
Marry My Husband
A couple of years ago, a story in the New York Times went viral after a woman who was terminally ill, penned a loving letter. It was an article telling women why they should marry her husband after she passes. Now her husband has written his own book on his experience, and John is talking with him about it!
1 day ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Tuesday's Show Info (7/21/20)
Monday's Show Info (7/20/20)
Sunday's Show Info (7/19/20)
Saturday's Show Info (7/18/20)
Friday's Show Info (7/17/20)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
On Air
Lucy Hale Was Mortified By Her ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Audition
July 21, 2020 at 9:22 am
Filed Under:
adaptation of E.L. James novel
,
Anastasia Steele
,
audition
,
CW
,
Fifty Shades Of Grey
,
Lucy Hale
,
mortified
,
Role
Hale tried out for the role of Anastasia Steele in the adaptation of E.L. James’ novel.