Question of the Day Tina wants to know, when you don’t know what to talk about, how do you start a conversation?

Marry My HusbandA couple of years ago, a story in the New York Times went viral after a woman who was terminally ill, penned a loving letter. It was an article telling women why they should marry her husband after she passes. Now her husband has written his own book on his experience, and John is talking with him about it!

1 day ago