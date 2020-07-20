Beer 40 Pop-Up Beer GardenAshley is checking out a pop up beer garden in Vacaville!

Parents AnonymousFor parents it can be hard to know where to turn when you are stressed or need advice. Tina is talking to Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin from "Parents Anonymous" and their telephone help line

The Millennial BoardroomJordan is talking to author and Millennial Success Coach Arika Pierce about self care during the pandemic!

The World's Largest Virtual Piano RecitalTina is talking to Chris Vance, CEO and founder of "Playground Sessions", an online service that teaches students how to play the piano! They launched an initiative to connect the world through music with a free piano lesson for one song that was used to create the world's largest piano recital!

Superhuman: The Invisible Made VisibleHost/Producer of Superhuman: The Invisible Made Visible, Caroline Cory, who is a contribitor on The History Channel's "The Unexplained, and Discovery's "Ancient Aliens", will talk about the new film which is now available to stream.

