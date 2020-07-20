SAN QUENTIN (CBS13) — Another man who was on California’s death row has died from apparent coronavirus complications, officials say.

Troy A. Ashmus was pronounced dead at a hospital outside of San Quentin State Prison on Monday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says.

While his exact cause of death will be determined by the coroner, CDCR says the complications were consistent with COVID-19.

The 58-year-old inmate had been convicted and sentenced to death in a Sacramento County case back in the mid-1980s of first-degree murder, forcible rape, sodomy of a victim under 14 with force and lewd and lascivious acts on a child.

Ashmus had been on death row since 1986.

Last week, another death row inmate – 64-year-old Jeffrey Jay Hawkins – convicted out of Sacramento County also died from complications consistent with coronavirus.

Some 2,000 California inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, with a significant number coming from San Quentin. A total of 12 San Quentin inmates have died.