SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fall high school sports are being delayed in California until at least the end of the year.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced on Monday that they will be modifying the upcoming school year calendar so that most fall sports start in either December 2020 or January 2021.

No fall high school sports in California. This is monumental and yet another reminder of how this pandemic has affected the way of life here in California and everywhere else. https://t.co/wKbWAkCB1W pic.twitter.com/9bBvPorS4z — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) July 20, 2020

This means that sports like football are planning to have their playoffs stretch into April 2020, according to the modified schedule.

Other fall sports – like volleyball, water polo and cross country – will see their playoffs stretch into March.

Spring sports schedules are also being modified. Soccer, swimming, tennis and badminton will see their playoffs stretch into May while wrestling, basketball, golf, softball, track & field and baseball will go into June.

CIF says they decided on the delay after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directives on school districts at least starting the new academic year continuing distance learning.