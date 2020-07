SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car ended up on its roof after a crash in North Sacramento early Monday morning.

The crash happened along Auburn Boulevard, near El Camino Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car ended up completely flipped over.

One person has been taken to the hospital, authorities say. Their condition was not stated.

No other information about the crash has been released at this point.