ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are asking for the public’s help to locate the driver of a truck who hit two vehicles on Thursday morning.

Police tell CBS13 that around 10:27 a.m. a dark green 200s Toyota Tacoma extended cab truck with chrome trim and chrome wheels rear-ended an SUV on Rocky Ridge Drive nea r Lead Hill Boulevard. The driver of the truck then allegedly drove off and hit another vehicle. A vehicle began following the truck, so the driver allegedly ran a red light in order to get away.

Police say the truck was spotted entered the city on westbound Miner’s Ravine Drive just a few minutes before the first crash.

Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Phelps by email at NPhelps@roseville.ca.us and reference case #2020-44530.