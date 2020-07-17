LODI (CBS13) — There have been more than a dozen new cases and four more deaths in a coronavirus outbreak at a Lodi nursing home.

On Thursday, Arbor Rehabilitation & Nursing Center gave an update on the outbreak at their facility that revealed 62 residents have now tested positive for coronavirus. While 30 of those residents have since recovered, the facility says a total of nine residents have died.

Earlier in July, the facility had reported 41 residents testing positive and five deaths.

A total of 34 Arbor Rehabilitation & Nursing Center staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19, the facility said on Thursday. This is up 8 from the facility’s previous report, but 24 staff members have now since recovered.

The Lodi nursing center is just one of several in the area seeing an outbreak of coronavirus.