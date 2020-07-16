SOUTH NATOMAS (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a 5-acre grass fire in South Natomas neighborhood that was sparked by fireworks and damaged one structure Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department announced.

Incident info: A fast moving grass fire near the 2800 Block of Weise Way threatend multiple homes and damaged 1 structure. The grass fire was estimated at 5 acres. 2-Alarms were needed to handle the incident. No injuries reported . pic.twitter.com/aFHrA8Bo6S — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 16, 2020

The fire burned in the 2800 block of Wiese Way, north of West El Camino Avenue and east of Truxel Road. Dark smoke from the fire could be seen in the Sacramento area around 4 p.m.

Fire officials said the grass fire started near the bike trail behind homes and was threatening multiple homes before it was extinguished. The fire did spread to the attic of one of the homes but firefighters say they were able to extinguish it and the home was not a total loss.

Investigators said there was evidence of fireworks where the blaze originated.

One person was in the affected home at the time of the fire but they were safely escorted out by firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze in order to get the flames under control, Sacramento Fire said.