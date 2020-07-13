SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The sheriff announced his positive test result in a video posted to Facebook Monday evening.

“Recently I tested positive for COVID. I came down with some cold symptoms on June 30 and just to be safe, I scheduled myself to be tested the next day, got tested, and then about eight days later I got my results and it came back positive,” Withrow said in the video.

He said his symptoms went away a week ago and he has since returned to work. So far, he said no one in has family has shown symptoms of the virus.

“I’m very fortunate, thank God, that it didn’t progress, because in some families it’s gotten very serious,” Withrow said.

Sheriff Withrow said all employees at the sheriff’s department have been wearing masks and social distancing. No other cases have been reported out of the department.

Withrow urged San Joaquin County residents to be vigilant about the virus.

“If you start not feeling well or anything like that, please get yourself tested. Let’s make sure we take care of ourselves, and our families and everyone else,” he said.

San Joaquin County was one of 29 counties on the state’s watch list ordered to indoor operations of fitness centers, places of worship, non-critical offices, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls. Bars and indoor dining were already ordered to close in those counties on the watch list.

As of Monday evening, the county had 6,988 reported coronavirus cases and more than 200 people hospitalized with the virus.