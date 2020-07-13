SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Navy veteran who has worked in the medical field for decades is now answering the call to help nurses on the front lines. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in California, his Sacramento start-up is doing its part to serve those on the frontlines.

Taggart Neal runs TAGCarts, designing and developing medical workstations for healthcare workers.

“We need solutions, we need them on demand and we have surge capacity,” Neal said.

When the pandemic hit earlier this year, his company pivoted, answering the call of the governor for healthcare companies to innovate. That’s when HEROcarts was born. Neal says the carts are a “virtual nurse care package for nurses.”

Named after our heroes on the frontlines, this single-patient bedside HEROcart comes stocked with critical PPE, things like K and N 95 masks and disposable gloves.

The carts are assembled in Roseville at Pride Solutions by US veterans and Americans with disabilities, and are being shipped all over the Western U.S.

“We’re sending them out to hotspots, surge capacity, temporary and non-permanent environments of care,” Neal said.

Partnering with the Sacramento Kings Foundation, the company raised a large amount of money, purchased HEROcarts and then donated them to California OES for Sacramento’s Sleep Train Arena which has been set up as a surge capacity site.

“We identified an environment of care that was stressful to the healthcare workers because it’s not the same environment they’re used to,” Neal said.

A local start-up, pivoting then prioritizing PPE for our heroes on the frontlines, as COVID cases continue to rise.