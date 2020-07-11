DAVIS (CBS13) – One year after the death of a senior airman at Travis Air Force Base, a local congressman is now calling for an investigation.

When senior airman Kayli Jefferson-Henkel was found dead on July 11, 2019, her death was ruled a suicide.

But family members said physical evidence tells a different story – they believe she may have put up a fight when she died.

“We have, like many people in the country, are putting pressure on our government for a congressional investigation,” said a friend of Jefferson-Henkel at the rally.

Approximately two dozen family members and friends gathered outside the Davis office of Congressman John Garamendi demanding a renewed investigation into her death.

Garamendi had written to the attorney general asking for an independent investigation into Jefferson-Henkel’s death.

I’m calling for an independent investigation into Senior Airman Kayli Jefferson-Henkel’s death, who was stationed in our district. I am hopeful that an independent investigation will provide Kayli’s family with the answers and closure they seek. pic.twitter.com/yC6f0EKMfR — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) July 11, 2020

“The U.S. military has a responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the young women and men that take an oath to defend our country,” Garamendi said in his letter. “While her death has been deemed a suicide, in speaking with Kayli’s family, there appear to be many unanswered questions that remain and they are unable to find closure in this unimaginable tragedy.”