SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Community College Athletic Association has moved all fall sports, including football, to the spring.

According to the new plan, fall sports teams will instead start practice in mid-January if it’s safe to do so, with games starting in February.

All sports will also have 30% fewer games and there will be no state championships for the 2020- 2021 season.

The CCCAA said all decisions will be guided by state and local health guidelines. The board of directors is meeting again next Friday to discuss issues related to this decision.