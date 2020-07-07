SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews were out early Tuesday morning to remove the Christopher Columbus statue inside the California State Capitol building.

CBS13 learned about the planned removal on Monday after a public CHP permit was filed for a “remodel” of the spot where the statue stands.

Work crews could be seen outside the Capitol by 5 a.m. With the statue weighing four tons of marble and granite, it took the team until around 10 a.m. to lift it onto a waiting truck.

Truck in place to remove ‘Columbus statue’ at California State Capitol. Crane being positioned to lift it onto truck. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/jIrRrpILSE — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) July 7, 2020

It is now being moved to an undisclosed location.

The formal removal comes just days after demonstrators tore down the Father Junipero Serra statue in the Capitol garden and vandalized the El Soldado statue also on the grounds.

Scrutiny of historic statues and their place in civic pride intensified following the George Floyd protests. However, the State Capitol’s Columbus statue is the only one Democratic-led legislators announced would be legally removed.

A group of Republican legislators sent a letter to the Joint Rules Committee requesting the statue be allowed to stay.

The Columbus statue had stood in the Capitol rotunda for more than a century.