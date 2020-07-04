SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is dead after a woman ran a red light causing a crash in a South Sacramento intersection on Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol announced.

Authorities described the victim as an elderly man. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was not released.

The other driver was described as a 25-year-old woman. Officers said she received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

The CHP said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

Authorities said the crash happened just after 2:45 p.m. in the area of Lindale Drive and Stockton Boulevard.

The woman was traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard when she ran through a red light, crashing into the victim traveling westbound on Lindale turning into Stockton Boulevard.

The roadway was blocked for some time and cleared at around 4:30 p.m., the CHP said.