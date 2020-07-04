SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A group of youth activists held a rally at the Capitol on Saturday for racial justice.

“If you don’t stand for something, you will fall,” one activist said to the crowd of attendees.

The Youth March For Black Freedom event was organized to highlight black lives lost.

Organizers also called out the need for protection of black LGBTQ+ people and black people with disabilities.

“We’re out here trying to make a change and I think it’s important that young people are out here,” another activist said. “It’s so nice to see everyone out here today. It gives me hope.”

The rally was also combined with the March For Liberty and Justice For All – a separate protest that merged with the youth march at the Capitol.