SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A rally is planned at the California state capitol Friday afternoon, calling for the Christopher Columbus statue to stay put.

The rally comes amid reports that the statue of Columbus and Queen Isabella, which was ordered to be removed last month due to social unrest, could possibly end up in Spain, the Guardian newspaper reports.

A neighborhood association in the Spanish town of Talavera de la Reina says they’ll take the piece and cover the shipping costs.

The group adds they’re not ashamed of their history.