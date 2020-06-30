Instagram @EatGoodful
EatGoodful.com
916-572-6179
ORIGINAL WINE AND HIP HOP
Twitter: @realwolfofwine
Website: http://www.wineandhiphop.com
Tasca d’Almerita Regaleali Nero d’Avola Sicilia 2017, Italy, $17 – Corti Brothers
Argiolas Costamolino Vermentino di Sardegna 2019, Italy, $19 – Corti Brothers & Compton’s Market
Licataa, Italy – $30 – Blue bottle
Lodi
visitlodi.com
facebook.com/visitlodi
twitter.com/visitlodi
Instagram.com/visitlodi
Fancy Feet
https://www.fancyfeetdance.net/
Scholar’s Playground
scholarsplayground.org
IG+FB @scholarsplayground
Morgan Bullock – Dancer
Insta: morgvn.elizabeth
FIT REPUBLIC
2210 Patterson Rd.
Riverbank, CA 95367
(209) 732-5000
https://www.facebook.com/fitrepublicriverbank/
Instagram @fitrepublicriverbank
Pop-Up Theater
Website: changingfacestheater.org
Phone Number: 209-747-8043
Wackford Community & Aquatic Complex,
9014 Bruceville Road
http://www.yourcsd.com / (916) 405-5600 / @CosumnesParkRec