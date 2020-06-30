ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Summer is going by faster than normal and school is just a couple short months away. School districts in our area are beginning to make plans for what learning will look like for students.

In just about a month and a half from now, Florence Markofer Elementary School would normally be bustling with students and teachers, but with coronavirus on the rise once again, there are a lot of questions about what school in Elk Grove will even look like.

Parents, teachers, and students from Florence Markofer were selling fireworks Tuesday afternoon to raise money for after-school programs that may not even happen this year.

The Elk Grove Unified School District was the first to close its doors in early March after a family tested positive for coronavirus. They expected to reopen the next week, but their doors have remained closed ever since.

On Tuesday, the district held a virtual meeting to discuss some potential options for the upcoming school year.

The plans include what the district says are fluid models to ensure the safety of students while allowing them to learn properly. Those models include:

Transitional Model — Students return to campus with classrooms of maximum 20 people, alternating days of the week.

Distance Learning — Students continue online learning from home.

Independent Study — Teachers build individual learning plans for each student at home.

Some parents in the district say they are frustrated with a lack of options and an even bigger lack of answers.

“For my family personally, we are low-risk and I would love for my kids to just be kids,” parent Jackie Paradiso said.

But not all parents at the elementary school feel the same way.

“I would prefer the distance-learning just because I have an infant at home and then I help take care of my grandma and she has MS,” Jillian Waters said.

The school district is also facing a lack of school buses. The district does not have enough drivers and the DMV isn’t able to train any new ones at this time.

Officials say whatever decision is made it’s unlikely they will be able to please everyone.