Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Good Day Rewind 6/29/20
In case you missed today’s show, here are some of the best moments! Watch Good Day tomorrow morning and don’t miss another funny or outrageous moment!
1 hour ago
Timeless Thrills
Timeless Thrills in Downtown Sacramento is now open for appointment shopping, and Julissa is there checking out the goods!
1 hour ago
COVID Cleaning Sutter Street Steakhouse
Lori Wallace is in Folsom checking out the menu at Sutter Street Steakhouse, and learning what they’re doing to keep their customers and staff safe amidst the pandemic.
1 hour ago
Teen's Tunes: Rock
Tina challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Teen's Tunes.
1 hour ago
Picasso’s Deli
John is talking to Jordi Camps, Owner of Picasso’s Deli! They are back open for business, serving you the best sandwiches and art in Modesto!
2 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Monday's Show Info (6/29/20)
Saturday's Show Info (6/27/20)
Friday's Show Info (6/26/20)
Thursday's Show Info (6/25/20)
Wednesday's Show Info (6/24/20)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
On Air
3 Fun Facts About The Real Actress Behind Riverdale’s Veronica Lodge
June 29, 2020 at 10:00 am
Filed Under:
actress
,
Brazilian
,
camila mendes
,
CW
,
Fun Facts
,
Real
,
Riverdale
,
Veronica Lodge
Did you know that Camila Mendes is actually Brazilian?