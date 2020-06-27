SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two more Sacramento bars shut their doors once again after only days of being open after learning a customer tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as other states nationwide are rolling back reopening on bars because of a virus surge.

The sign on the door to Badlands says they’re closed for cleaning. Management at the Depot and Badlands in the Lavender District in midtown said a customer tested positive for coronavirus days after they were at the bar.

“I think this is something every business should fear,” Johnathan Cameron, the bar’s general manager said.

It’s still not clear where this person may have contracted the virus, but for Cameron and staff, closing felt like the right thing to do.

“It’s a risk, it’s our job as businesses in our area that when you find out someone tested positive for COVID to take a moment and clean,” Cameron said.

They’re not the first ones, either.

Earlier in the week, Zebra Club closed after a customer there tested positive.

These cases came at the same time national health officials say younger people going to bars are putting more people at risk. Susanne Austin came to town from Rocklin and said seeing businesses closing again is hard to see.

“It makes me sad that businesses are closing,” Austin said. “I’ll still come down here because I believe it’s the right thing to do and I don’t want to give up.”

Austin said she understands why and hopes everyone takes precautions, saying Sacramento seems to be doing it right.

“They’re doing it the right way,” Austin said. “It’s also up to you as a responsible person.”

Meanwhile, other states have rolled back on their reopening, having bars shut their doors once again and not taking a shot as numbers surge.

In the Sacramento area, Cameron says if it happens here, he believes it would be what’s best for the health and safety of our community.

“At some point, we have to say this is where we are as a business and adjust accordingly,” Cameron said.

Badlands and The Depot expect to be back open on July 3. Management said they don’t believe the customer had much interaction with people outside of their group, including staff.

As for whether or not the state or county would consider shutting down bars again, Sacramento County said their primary focus is still discouraging gatherings at home, but would re-evaluate if need be.