SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cal Expo has officially announced that this year’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration has been canceled.

Officials say the decision was made based on coronavirus concerns -and will allow them to save money in what they are calling “financially uncertain times.”

However, they are expanding their State Fair Food Festival to-go program on July 3.

During that time, families will also have the opportunity to pick up pre-ordered Independence Day light-up toys to help them celebrate at home.

The fireworks show’s cancellation is the latest Fourth of July celebration to fall victim to the coronavirus. Some cities – like Elk Grove – still plan on holding a socially distant fireworks show, however.