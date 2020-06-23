ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Have you been noticing an increase in fireworks in your neighborhood? One local city is using new technology to catch those behind the illegal displays.

The Elk Grove Fireworks Task Force is asking people to download an app called “Nail ’em” to report the sale or use of illegal fireworks.

Users can take pictures of the sale or use of fireworks then email them, with GPS coordinates, to the Elk Grove police to investigate.

You can find the app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play App Store.