Happy Hacks for Dads! Pt. 2Every dad could use a little help from time to time. From tips to watching the kids alone, or ways to look "fly" on the next date night with mom. Here are some "Happy Hacks" for all the dads...and moms too!

14 hours ago

Hit the Links with DadIt's Father's Day! What better way to celebrate than to hit the links with your pops. We are stopping by Haggin Oaks who are preparing for a very busy day on the course, with new state regulations for COVID. Bailee is learning how to become a golf pro, where to get started and share some must-have items for Father's Day.

14 hours ago

Science Fun on Father's DayIt's Father's Day! And with many Sacramento residents still practicing social distancing, it can be difficult to find ways to keep kids entertained at home, especially on a family holiday. Doug Christensen (Dr. Proton), owner of Mad Science of Sacramento, will demonstrate and discuss some experiments Dad's can do with their kids at home this Father's Day.

14 hours ago

Gypsy Cowgirl, Pt. 2Gypsy Cowgirl Kitchen will join us to talk tomatoes! She's in Oakdale and has an outdoor kitchen area! Tomato season has arrived!

14 hours ago

