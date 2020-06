Farmers Market Sunrise Station

11164 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova

Open Saturdays 8am-12pm

Kids Pizza Making Class

Campelli’s Pizza

7480 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, California 95747

Classes Start June 22nd

Tickets $20

https://www.facebook.com/events/305740947110305/?event_time_id=305740950443638

http://campellispizza.com/

Stockton Sailing Club

4980 Buckley Cove Way, Stockton

(209) 951-5600

http://www.stocktonsc.org/

Local Blueberry Farm

5288 West Kile Road, Lodi CA 95242

209-642-4646

https://www.locablueberryfarm.com/

ADSP Disc Dogs Tournament and K9 Dock Diving Competition

All Dogs Sports Park (on the grounds of Sycamore Lane Kennels)

5111 W. Sargent Rd., Lodi, California 95242

Saturday, June 20th — 10am to 1pm (Disc)

10am to 4pm Fri Sat & Sun (K9 Dock Diving)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1617424555086771/

Harvest Church

Free Food Distribution

Harvest Church (10385 East Stockton Boulevard, Elk Grove, CA 95624)

(916) 685-5656

goharvest.org

See Dad Run

Make a Donation at SeeDadRun.com

Enduring Urgency: Thinking Like a Tortoise in a Time of Hares

Available to Purchase

http://www.enduringurgency.com or Amazon

BevMo!

Find a BevMo! Near You

http://www.bevmo.com