YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – Starting Friday, you’ll be able to visit a nail salon or get a tattoo in Yolo County.

The county is allowing “personal care” businesses to resume Friday. Businesses allowed to resume are skincare and cosmetology services, electrolysis, nail salons, body art, tattoo parlors and piercing shops, and massage. The businesses are still required to follow state and county guidance, follow social distancing rules, and require face coverings in accordance with local health orders, according to a statement Thursday from Yolo County.

The county says that so far, there’s been no evidence of COVID-19 transmission in Yolo County related to recently reopened activities, which has prompted the county to give these other activities the green light.

Yolo County has also made other changes to its guidelines on local activities. Youth sports training and practices are approved, although no games or tournaments are allowed. Also, religious groups larger than 100 people are not allowed to gather outside.

More information about the changes can be found at www.yolocounty.org/coronavirus-roadmap.