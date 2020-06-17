TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy man was arrested on a homicide charge after reportedly chasing down a stabbing suspect and getting into a fight that left the suspect with fatal injuries.

Police arrested 27-year-old Daniel Miranda-Lick on a homicide charge related to the physical altercation.

According to Tracy police, the incident began around 1 a.m. in front of a bar on the 2700 block of Pavillion Parkway. Police initially received a call about a person stabbed in front of the bar. Not long after, they received a second call about a fight happening in the lobby of a hotel nearby.

Officers say two people were stabbed at the first scene by the bar, and both were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They believe the alleged stabber was chased down by Miranda-Lick, who was at the bar, to the hotel lobby where the physical altercation occurred. The alleged stabber died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. No further details were released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department.

CBS13 spoke to Miranda-Lick on Saturday after he was hailed a hero for rescuing a woman whose vehicle rolled over and became almost completely submerged in an irrigation ditch.

Miranda-Lick told CBS13 that he saw the whole thing from the passenger seat as his friend was driving on Schulte Road near Lammers Road. Tracy firefighters released pictures of Miranda-Lick at the scene, hailing him a hero in the rescue.

Now Tracy police is releasing his mug shot. This all comes after just days ago his friends stood by as we interviewed him yelling out, “he’s a hero all day!”

