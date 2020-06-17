VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – A man drowned in New Hogan Reservoir over the weekend.

On Saturday around 4:53 p.m., Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call about a possible drowning at New Hogan Reservoir in the town of Valley Springs.

First responders, sheriff’s deputies, the Sheriff’s Marine Safety Unit boats, and Hogan Rangers responded to the area known as Whiskey Creek on New Hogan Reservoir where a man, 26, reportedly entered the water from a boat and did not resurface. The man was not a very good swimmer, nor was he wearing a life jacket when he went in, according to a statement from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Dive Recovery Team searched the area of the reservoir with SCUBA divers and the ROV (remotely operated underwater vehicle). The next day at 9 a.m., dive team members located the body of the man. His body was then released to the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office.