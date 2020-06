SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – CHP officers made an air rescue in Solano County on a stranded kite surfer.

On Tuesday night, a kite surfer became separated from his board and was reported missing. With the assistance of Solano Fire Dispatch, CHP helicopter H-30 found the man with the use of night-vision goggles and thermal imaging, according to a statement from CHP – Golden Gate Division Air Operations.

The helicopter landed and transported the back to Rio Vista