CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Officers are dealing with a suspect barricaded themselves after being contacted by police in Citrus Heights early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is near Rollingwood Boulevard and Oakberry Way.

Officers are currently in the area of Rollingwood/Oakberry with a barricaded subject. This is an isolated incident. We'll keep you apprised of details as they are made available and are working toward a peaceful outcome. Please avoid the area. — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) June 16, 2020

Citrus Heights police say the person went into his home after being contacted by officers. Police say he has outstanding warrants.

The incident is isolated, police say.

Police are urging people to avoid the area for the time being.

Updates to follow.