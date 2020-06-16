SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As we start to get out and about after months of quarantine, a local artist is working to make it brighter and help ease congestion on city roadways.

Muralist Ali Futrell explained her vision for a 250 foot mural along the back of California Family Fitness on Truxel Road right along the bike trail.

“I kind of wanted to bring out the vibrant movement and color picking up the energy of the city,” said Futrell.

The mural is being paid for with a grant from Jibe, a non-profit in North Natomas designed to come up with transportation solutions. It was approved before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Their goal is to eliminate single-occupancy vehicles by promoting biking and walking and the use of public transportation. This is all part of a larger project including 34 banners along Jackrabbit trail and Fisherman’s lake. Organizers hope the art inspires people to get moving.

To do that, Futrell opted for abstract graphic visuals.

“So the brighter the better for me. I absolutely love color. I am going to add spray paint to get different texture,” she said.

It will be done by July 1. Futrell said it couldn’t come at a better time as people want to get out after months of quarantine.

“We wanted to make something that was beautiful that was going to enlighten people who are getting out of their home and brighten up their day,” said Futrell.

The entire project is funded by a $10,000 grant from Jibe.