NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Five people were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man at a hotel in North Highlands in late February, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced on Saturday.

The sheriff’s department said Cleveland Joseph Pratt, 27, and Lafonjaney Moultrie, 23, both of Sacramento, along with Bertrand Embrous Keeton, 32, of Pittsburg, Calif., Michael Timothy Smith, 33, of Oakland, and Isaiah Stephan Louis, 27, of Atlanta, Ga., were all arrested with assistance from the FBI and Atlanta Police Department.

Swipe to see all mugshots.

Cleveland Pratt, 27 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff)

Lafonjaney Moultrie, 23 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff)

Isaiah Louis, 27 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff)

Michael Smith, 33 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff)

Bertrand Keeton, 32 (credit: Sacramento County Sheriff)

The shooting was reported to the sheriff’s office just before midnight on Feb. 28 and happened at a hotel on the 5300 block of Date Avenue.

A male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, deputies said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a motive in the shooting is still unclear and no further information was released. Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department.