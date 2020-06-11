SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings revealed its plan to address what it considers institutional racism.

In a statement Thursday, the team says its “Pledge to Our Black Community” to help combat social and racial injustice. As part of the pledge, it will invest $75,000 in violence prevention and intervention strategies to help local Black youth.

It will also highlight and partner with small and large regional Black-owned businesses.

ALSO: Kings Sideline Announcer Grant Napear Parts Ways With Kings, KHTK After BLM Tweet

The team will also partner with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx, and Milwaukee Bucks to host the third Team Up for Change summit to address issues of social injustice and inequity.

Finally, the team says it will host voter registration workshops, providing employees a paid day off for election days, and lead a coalition of professional sports teams encouraging voter registration.

The Kings say they will fight for racial equity and social justice, speak up against police brutality, and build upon this pledge until there is meaningful change.